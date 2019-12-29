Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. Approximately 862,974 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 200,540 shares.The stock last traded at $3.83 and had previously closed at $3.54.

Specifically, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 53,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $130,494.35. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 153,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,494.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 457,263 shares of company stock worth $1,556,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 41.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

