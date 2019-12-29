Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) vs. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Head-To-Head Survey

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Editas Medicine has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -842.47% -56.53% -31.70% Biogen 37.91% 46.14% 23.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Biogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Editas Medicine and Biogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $31.94 million 48.92 -$109.95 million ($2.33) -13.07 Biogen $13.45 billion 4.03 $4.43 billion $26.20 11.45

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine and Biogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 0 3 5 0 2.63 Biogen 3 21 10 0 2.21

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Biogen has a consensus target price of $288.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.90%. Given Editas Medicine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Biogen.

Summary

Biogen beats Editas Medicine on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of primary progressive MS and relapsing MS, and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it is involved in developing BIIB098, Opicinumab, and BIIB061 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, Elenbecestat, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB092 and BIIB054 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB067, BIIB078, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB093, TMS-007, and Natalizumab to treat acute neurology; BIIB104 for treating neurocognitive disorders; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for pain; and Dapirolzumab pegol, BG00011, and BIIB059 for treating other diseases, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. Biogen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie Inc., C4 Therapeutics, University of Pennsylvania, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, and others. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

