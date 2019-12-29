Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.34

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 15762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERI. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.01.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.24.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.