Eleanor Ramos Acquires 2,000 Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Stock

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) COO Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $698.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 5.89. Provention Bio Inc has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

