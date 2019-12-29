Ellerston Asian Investments (ASX:EAI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Ellerston Asian Investments Ltd (ASX:EAI) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.06 ($0.75) and last traded at A$1.06 ($0.75), approximately 4,763 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.06 ($0.75).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.95.

About Ellerston Asian Investments (ASX:EAI)

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

