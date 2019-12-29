Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 28th total of 325,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $11.38 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.