Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Emerald Expositions Events were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 42,503 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.38 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

