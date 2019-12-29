Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the November 28th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emx Royalty stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,100 shares during the period. Emx Royalty comprises about 1.6% of Sprott Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sprott Inc. owned 6.64% of Emx Royalty worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Emx Royalty stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Emx Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.63.

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

About Emx Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

