Encompass Health Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of EHC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.75. 279,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,792. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Bank of America upgraded Encompass Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

