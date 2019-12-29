Encompass Health Corp (EHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.