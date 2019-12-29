Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enel Americas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enel Americas by 834.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Americas in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Americas in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Americas in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.56. Enel Americas SA has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

