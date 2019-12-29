Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the November 28th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Envision Solar International stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Envision Solar International has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Envision Solar International had a negative net margin of 61.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Solar International in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Envision Solar International during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Envision Solar International by 279.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envision Solar International during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Envision Solar International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Envision Solar International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

