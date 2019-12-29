Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 558.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

