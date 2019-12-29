Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares rose 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.62, approximately 1,087,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 823,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Get Epizyme alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.59.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Epizyme by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.