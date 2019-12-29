Equal (EQL) Trading Up 33% Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $241,108.00 and $874.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and DDEX. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.01283030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,406,497 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, DDEX, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

