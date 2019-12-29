Equity Residential (EQR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on January 10th

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.567 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $80.95. 1,008,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,811. Equity Residential has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

In other news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $302,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,730 shares of company stock worth $9,825,372. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

