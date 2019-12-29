ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESCO Technologies to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

ESCO Technologies stock remained flat at $$91.66 during midday trading on Friday. 77,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,302. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

