Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $97,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,545.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $128,597.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,363,920.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,884. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Essent Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,255,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,056,000 after buying an additional 290,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essent Group by 12,399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,450,000 after buying an additional 1,423,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,507,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

