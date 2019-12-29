Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 143.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.