Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $208.26

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $208.26 and last traded at $207.71, with a volume of 83794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average of $191.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

