ETFSYUS/ETF (ZYUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

ETFSYUS/ETF (ASX:ZYUS) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ETFSYUS/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Shares of ASX ZYUS opened at A$13.87 ($9.84) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$13.76 and a 200-day moving average of A$13.46.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFSYUS/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFSYUS/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.