Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,343.51

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,343.51 and traded as low as $1,294.00. Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at $1,302.00, with a volume of 44,122 shares.

ERM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,335 ($17.56) price target (down from GBX 1,375 ($18.09)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,279.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,343.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $10.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.58%.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

