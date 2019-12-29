Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Stake Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,626,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,809,000 after acquiring an additional 318,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after buying an additional 1,502,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 157,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Patrick David Poels sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $471,793.07. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $132,571.61. Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $656,581 in the last 90 days. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:EB opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Eventbrite Inc has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

