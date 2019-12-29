Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.48 Million

Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) will announce $133.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.70 million to $134.90 million. Everi posted sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $521.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.80 million to $522.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $567.74 million, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $570.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,093.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,050 shares of company stock valued at $386,363 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 32.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Everi by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Everi by 27.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 59,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.31 on Friday. Everi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $13.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

