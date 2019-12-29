EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Short Interest Update

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

EZPW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 317,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,140. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.66.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 373.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EZCORP by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EZCORP by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

