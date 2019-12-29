Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Sets New 12-Month High at $208.93

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $208.93 and last traded at $207.63, with a volume of 2388150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.01. The stock has a market cap of $592.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $9,925,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,202,146 shares of company stock worth $409,959,113 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 288.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,190,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

