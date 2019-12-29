Far Resources (CNSX:FAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Far Resources Ltd (CNSX:FAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 66167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Far Resources (CNSX:FAT)

Far Resources Ltd., an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for lithium, silver, and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Zoro Lithium project that comprise 16 claims with a total area of 3,603 hectares located in the Snow Lake region of Manitoba; and Winston property, a gold and silver property located in New Mexico, the United States.

