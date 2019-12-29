FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) versus Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group (NASDAQ:BOPH) Critical Analysis

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group (OTCMKTS:BOPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen 11.81% 7.33% 4.81% Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FibroGen and Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

FibroGen currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.98%. Given FibroGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of FibroGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FibroGen and Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $212.96 million 18.39 -$86.42 million ($1.03) -43.58 Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen.

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FibroGen beats Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. The company is also developing Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and diabetic kidney disease, as well as Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group Company Profile

Bohai Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. engages in the production, manufacture, and distribution of herbal pharmaceuticals based on traditional Chinese medicine. Its products include lung nourishing syrup, tongbi capsules, tongbi tablets, zhuangyuanshenhailong medicinal wine, bazhenyimu cream, fangfengtongsheng granule, and zhengxintai capsules. The company was founded on January 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

