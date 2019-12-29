Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $54.51.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.