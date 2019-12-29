Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 2nd

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

FLDR opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

