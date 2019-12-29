Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fielmann AG (FRA:FIE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.50 ($77.33).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of FIE stock opened at €72.20 ($83.95) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.84. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12).

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

