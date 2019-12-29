Financial Analysis: Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) & Great Elm Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GEC)

Pulse Network (OTCMKTS:TPNI) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pulse Network and Great Elm Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pulse Network has a beta of 3.82, indicating that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pulse Network and Great Elm Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Network N/A N/A N/A Great Elm Capital Group -6.66% -12.68% -4.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulse Network and Great Elm Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Network $2.33 million N/A -$1.39 million N/A N/A Great Elm Capital Group $51.18 million 1.73 -$2.91 million N/A N/A

Pulse Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Elm Capital Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.9% of Pulse Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pulse Network beats Great Elm Capital Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulse Network Company Profile

The Pulse Network, Inc. provides a cloud-based platform that focuses on content marketing and event solutions in the United States. It operates a cloud-based content marketing platform, which enables corporate marketers and event groups in their campaign efforts. The company's platform includes Content Marketing Platform that provides newsletters for outreach and engagement; Digital Publication Platform Creator, which develops digital publications; Video Webcast Production Platform that engages the audience with live video production, and enhances participation with live polls and chats; and Event Management Platform, which creates interactive customer experiences through registration and online engagement. Its platform also enhances registration counts through engagement and social sharing, and verification counts through connecting with the audience. In addition, the company offers ICTG platform, a marketing and follow up automation software; event management solution, an end-to-end tool for event groups worldwide; and HostMyLeads.com for lead management, as well as event technology, registration, lead generation, Web, and lead management program services for businesses, event organizers, and associations to engage with their community across channels, such as online, mobile, or face to face. Further, it provides Event Database Solutions comprising a multi-channel software-as-a-service platform for marketing support, registration, housing, management reporting, lead retrieval, online production, event Websites, and continuing education unit tracking, as well as services for marketing and event management. Additionally, the company offers content marketing tools that include syndication and distribution, social sharing, newsletter creation, analytics and reporting, prospect management, and other tools, as well as a content curation tool, which support the cloud-based platform. The Pulse Network, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

