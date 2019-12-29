First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1,024.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 88,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,717. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

