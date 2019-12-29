First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) versus E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Head-To-Head Review

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of E*TRADE Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and E*TRADE Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 26.62% 13.71% 1.54% E*TRADE Financial 35.79% 18.41% 1.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Capital and E*TRADE Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $35.05 million 6.56 $9.25 million N/A N/A E*TRADE Financial $2.87 billion 3.88 $1.05 billion $3.89 11.72

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Capital and E*TRADE Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A E*TRADE Financial 1 4 6 0 2.45

E*TRADE Financial has a consensus price target of $47.41, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than First Capital.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats First Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Corydon, Indiana.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

