First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFIN. Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $35.27 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $337,721. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

