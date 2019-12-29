First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 22,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,295. The company has a market cap of $235.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.