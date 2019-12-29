First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $118.37

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.37 and last traded at $117.62, with a volume of 99056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.90.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $767,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.