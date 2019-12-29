First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FPF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 585,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,944. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

