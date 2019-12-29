First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.24

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $73.07, with a volume of 3734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.74.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.