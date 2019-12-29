First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Up 0%

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

