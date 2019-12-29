FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. FirstService has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstService to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

FirstService stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.83. FirstService has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $111.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.71 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded FirstService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

