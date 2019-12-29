Flexion Therapeutics’ (FLXN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.92% from the company’s current price.

FLXN has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

FLXN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $732.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 753,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 70,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

