FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLDH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5148 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEARCA:TLDH opened at $29.25 on Friday. FlexShares Currency Hedged Morningstar DM ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

