FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) rose 15.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.59, approximately 644,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 221,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

FPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $66,744.00. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

