FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $939,391 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock remained flat at $$52.15 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,481. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $55.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

