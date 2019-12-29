FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FLIR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $55.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $939,391. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.