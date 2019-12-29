Footballcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Coindeal and Livecoin. Footballcoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $43,253.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000588 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Footballcoin

Footballcoin (XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin.

Footballcoin Coin Trading

Footballcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footballcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footballcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

