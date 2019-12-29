FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSUGY. Goldman Sachs Group cut FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $15.25 on Friday. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

