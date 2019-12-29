Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.01

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$135.01 and last traded at C$134.04, with a volume of 198955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$133.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 91.85%.

In other Franco Nevada news, Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total transaction of C$891,559.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,820.09. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total value of C$489,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,306,072. Insiders sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock worth $8,301,088 in the last quarter.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

