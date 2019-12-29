Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

